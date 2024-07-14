CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of CenterPoint Energy worth $53,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,990,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after acquiring an additional 723,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 7,825,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

