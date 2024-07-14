Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.29.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

