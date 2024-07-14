CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CervoMed Trading Up 0.1 %

CRVO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,003. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Articles

