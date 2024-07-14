Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

