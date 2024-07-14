Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
