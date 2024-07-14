Chia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.12 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Chia has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $209.69 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $19.62 or 0.00032655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,689,935 coins and its circulating supply is 10,689,935 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

