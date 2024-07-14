Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $601.72 million and approximately $38.37 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,919,064,798 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

