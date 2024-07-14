Chimera Investment’s (CIM) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE CIM opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 77,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.