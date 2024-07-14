China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 70.6% in June

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CICHY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 106,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,354. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.9227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

