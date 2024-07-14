Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $259.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $259.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.65.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $258.34 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $186.52 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.99. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.