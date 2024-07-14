Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Church & Dwight worth $76,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after buying an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,889. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

