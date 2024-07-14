Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. 20,936,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,369,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $190.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

