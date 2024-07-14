Citigroup Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $122.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $122.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.