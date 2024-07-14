Citigroup Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $85.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

