Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

