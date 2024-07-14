ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. 869,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

