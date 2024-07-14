ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $127,337,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 410,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

