ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 640.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI traded up $7.97 on Friday, hitting $324.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.63. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.