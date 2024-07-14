ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after buying an additional 107,449 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,863 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 755,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,334. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

