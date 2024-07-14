ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,578,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.62. 186,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,773. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $769.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

