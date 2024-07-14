ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,779. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

