ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 255,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.