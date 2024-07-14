ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 586,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,804. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

