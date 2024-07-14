ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 757,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $47.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TBBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.