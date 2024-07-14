ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $336,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $41.18. 1,090,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

