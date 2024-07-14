ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Informatica by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,772.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of Informatica stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

