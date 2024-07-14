ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 471,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,568 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,497. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
