ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 103,601 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,601 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. 428,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

