ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,211,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 983,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,235. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

