ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.51. 160,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,042. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.17. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

