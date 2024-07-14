ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

