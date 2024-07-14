Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,546,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,986 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.