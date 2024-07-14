Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 533,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 109,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,552. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on THR shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

