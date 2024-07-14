Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up about 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of DXC Technology worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,914. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

