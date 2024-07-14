Clifford Capital Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 11.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.68. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

