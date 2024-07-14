CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNB Financial

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 100,471 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.