Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

