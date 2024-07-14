Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:UTF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 250,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $23.95.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
