Collective Mining (CVE:CNL) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Collective Mining (CVE:CNL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Collective Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Collective Mining to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

CVE CNL opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Collective Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$7.05.

