Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 128.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $55.50. 619,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

