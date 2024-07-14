Comparing Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Golden Heaven Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 2.34 $268.15 million $7.35 24.47 Golden Heaven Group $31.79 million 0.29 $6.55 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -4.99, indicating that its share price is 599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vail Resorts and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 2 3 3 0 2.13 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $221.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 9.59% 23.41% 4.75% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Golden Heaven Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Golden Heaven Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.