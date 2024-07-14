Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,400 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 935,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCRDF remained flat at $5.98 on Friday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.50.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.