Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CNRFF stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

