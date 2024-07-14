Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
CNRFF stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
