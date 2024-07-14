Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Context Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNTX shares. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

CNTX remained flat at $2.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,425. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

