Contrasting Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $124.34 million 0.44 -$48.49 million ($3.32) -0.72 Highlands REIT $30.98 million 0.82 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -36.40% N/A -5.03% Highlands REIT -10.86% -1.60% -1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.3% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.36%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 27.97, suggesting that its share price is 2,697% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC and its affiliates (collectively, CIM Group) to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

