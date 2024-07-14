Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stake Reduced by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $236,268.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $6,511,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

