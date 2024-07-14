Cormark Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$25.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUG. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.68.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$23.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.11. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

