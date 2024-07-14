Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUG. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.68.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$23.46 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Insiders have sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

