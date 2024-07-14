Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 6.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corteva by 295.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $53.10. 2,495,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

