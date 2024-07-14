Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $970.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $940.00 to $970.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $799.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $829.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.09. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 101,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.