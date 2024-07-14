Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $176.66 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001242 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

